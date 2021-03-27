Kim Sejeong Announces Official Fan Club Name

Kim Sejeong has given her fandom an official identify!
On March 27, Kim Sejeong revealed the identify of her official fan membership: “Sesang,” which implies “world” in Korean.
The formal announcement on Twitter defined the which means behind the identify, elaborating, “The Sesang [world] during which we reside and which we’ll create collectively sooner or later, a treasured existence that Sejeong can’t reside with out. Sejeong’s Sesang [world], Sejeong’s all the things. Sejeong’s Sarang [love], the individuals who love Sejeong.”
[?]
김세정 공식 팬클럽명 안내
세상 여러분, 세정이와 함께
꽃길만 걸어요?#김세정 #KIMSEJEONG#세정 #SEJEONG#세상 #SESANG pic.twitter.com/xx1WGwk9sz
— 김세정 KIM SE JEONG (@0828_kimsejeong) March 27, 2021
