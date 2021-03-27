Kim Sejeong Announces Official Fan Club Name

General News

March 27, 2021
Kim Sejeong has given her fandom an official identify!

On March 27, Kim Sejeong revealed the identify of her official fan membership: “Sesang,” which implies “world” in Korean.

The formal announcement on Twitter defined the which means behind the identify, elaborating, “The Sesang [world] during which we reside and which we’ll create collectively sooner or later, a treasured existence that Sejeong can’t reside with out. Sejeong’s Sesang [world], Sejeong’s all the things. Sejeong’s Sarang [love], the individuals who love Sejeong.”

What do you consider Kim Sejeong’s new fandom identify? Share your ideas within the feedback beneath!

Watch Kim Sejeong in her drama “I Wanna Hear Your Track” with subtitles right here:

