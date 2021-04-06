Kim Sejeong In Talks To Star As Lead Of Korean Remake Of Japanese Drama “Sleepeeer Hit!”

Kim Sejeong could also be starring because the lead of a brand new drama quickly!

On April 5, Ilgan Sports activities reported, “Kim Sejeong shall be starring because the lead of the SBS drama ‘In the present day’s Webtoon’ (literal title).” Following stories, a supply from Kim Sejeong’s company Jellyfish Leisure clarified, “Kim Sejeong has been provided the main function for the brand new SBS drama ‘In the present day’s Webtoon,’ and she or he is reviewing the supply.”

“In the present day’s Webtoon” would be the Korean remake of the Japanese drama “Sleepeeer Hit!” The story is a couple of lady who struggles collectively along with her coworkers to mature into a real webtoon editor after becoming a member of the webtoon editorial division. The unique Japanese drama aired in 2016 by way of TBS and obtained a lot love from viewers on the time.

If she accepts the function, Kim Sejeong will play the rookie contract worker On Ma Eum, who enters the webtoon editorial division after beating all odds. She has a big urge for food, an ideal sense of scent, and cauliflower ears typical of a fighter as a former standing member for the judo nationwide workforce. On Ma Eum needed to give up her athletic profession when an unlucky accident throughout a match tore her ankle ligament, however she begins to dream anew when she coincidentally delivers meals to the webtoon editorial division.

“In the present day’s Webtoon” shall be penned by scriptwriter Jo Hyun Joo, and the drama is slated to air by way of SBS within the second half of the 12 months.

In the meantime, watch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Track” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)