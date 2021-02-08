General News

Kim Sejeong Launches Official Individual Social Media Accounts

February 8, 2021
Official social media accounts have been opened for Kim Sejeong!

As her group gugudan just lately parted methods, Kim Sejeong’s particular person YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Weibo, and V LIVE accounts launched on February 8.

In her first video, Kim Sejeong greets followers and feedback, “Enjoyable information and enjoyable tales about me can be posted lots on my official channels, so please observe, subscribe, and click on ‘like’!”

Try Kim Sejeong’s official channels under!

Watch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Tune“:

Watch Now

