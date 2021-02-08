Kim Sejeong Launches Official Individual Social Media Accounts

Official social media accounts have been opened for Kim Sejeong!
As her group gugudan just lately parted methods, Kim Sejeong’s particular person YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Weibo, and V LIVE accounts launched on February 8.
In her first video, Kim Sejeong greets followers and feedback, “Enjoyable information and enjoyable tales about me can be posted lots on my official channels, so please observe, subscribe, and click on ‘like’!”
Try Kim Sejeong’s official channels under!
[?]#김세정 공식 채널 오픈?
세정이의 소식은 공식 채널에서 만나요!
?YouTube : https://t.co/RgmFnvemOe
?Instagram : https://t.co/ReIM9UZk63
?Twitter : https://t.co/JzjmlSB06Z
?Weibo : https://t.co/DerBOQZmFe
?Vlive : https://t.co/RTcM8wEYe3#KIMSEJEONG#세정 #SEJEONG pic.twitter.com/zUHMA4KuBn
— 김세정 KIM SE JEONG (@0828_kimsejeong) February 8, 2021
Watch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Tune“:
