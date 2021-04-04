Kim Sejeong Opens Up About Her Love Life + Why She’s Afraid Of Relationships

On the most recent episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” Kim Sejeong bought sincere about her love life—and her fears.

Through the April 2 broadcast of the KBS music discuss present, Kim Sejeong made a visitor look to advertise her new mini album “I’M” and its title observe “Warning.”

As Kim Sejeong personally composed all the songs on the brand new mini album, host Yoo Hee Yeol requested her to decide on the one track that she felt was probably the most private expression of her true self: “the one track that actually unmasks Kim Sejeong and captures her barest face.”

“I believe it’s ‘Perhaps I Am,’” replied Kim Sejeong. “It’s a track a couple of lady who feels afraid of affection. And I, too, am the kind who will get actually scared in the case of love or private relationships in my precise life.”

“As a result of I are likely to get so afraid, after I look again [on my love life], I notice that I both bought scared from the very begin,” she continued, “or as a result of I began overthinking, I solely opened as much as a sure extent, and I by no means allowed myself to get too shut [to the other person].”

Kim Sejeong went on, “Actually, in the case of love or music, you need to actually pour your whole soul into it; in any other case, you gained’t be capable to develop a honest relationship. However as a result of I don’t have sufficient braveness, I’ve by no means been in a position to obtain that.”

When Yoo Hee Yeol requested why she was so afraid of relationships, Kim Sejeong confessed, “Since you get harm. And since I’ve this fastened concept that no relationship will final ceaselessly. At any time when I date [someone], I hold considering, ‘Nicely, it’s not like I’m going to marry this man anyway. We’re going to interrupt up anyway.’”

Yoo Hee Yeol then urged her to be braver in her love life, and Kim Sejeong lamented, “As a result of I don’t have that sort of expertise with critical relationships, it’s actually exhausting after I write songs. I wish to write breakup songs and heartbreaking love songs, however I can’t consider any concepts.”

Yoo Hee Yeol responded by joking, “It is a massive drawback. We have to speak about this later. This isn’t the time to be writing songs and training. That is no time to be figuring out. It’s essential to date somebody instantly. After getting right into a passionate romance and experiencing main heartbreak, I believe you’ll be capable to write a legendary track.”

Watch the complete episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now