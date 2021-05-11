Kim Sejeong Renews Contract With Jellyfish Entertainment

Kim Sejeong will continue on under Jellyfish Entertainment!

On May 11, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that they had renewed their exclusive contract with Kim Sejeong. Read the agency’s statement below:

Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment. First, we would like to thank the fans who love and support Kim Sejeong. This is an official announcement regarding Kim Sejeong. We have renewed our contract with Kim Sejeong, whom we have worked together with for a long time, based on our deep trust. We will provide our full support for her future activities so that we can be a reliable source of support to the artist Kim Sejeong, whom we have accompanied from her debut until now. We once again thank her fans who have consistently sent her love and support, and we ask you to show warm love and attention to the artist Kim Sejeong who has a new beginning ahead. Thank you.

As the runner-up on the first season of “Produce 101” in 2016, Kim Sejeong debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I and as a member of gugudan under Jellyfish Entertainment. I.O.I parted ways in 2017, and gugudan disbanded at the end of 2020. She has also released several hit solo tracks throughout her career, such as “Flower Way” and “Plant.” She recently released her second mini album “I’m.”

Kim Sejeong made her acting debut in 2017 through KBS2’s “School 2017” and went on to appear in KBS2’s “I Wanna Hear Your Song” and OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter.” She is currently in talks for two upcoming dramas.

