Kim Sejeong Talks About Filming Action Scenes For “The Uncanny Counter,” Reaction To Rankings, And More

In a latest interview with The Reality, Kim Sejeong talked about her expertise on OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter.”

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” aired its season finale on January 24 with record-breaking rankings for OCN. On January 25, a supply from the drama revealed {that a} second season for the drama had been confirmed.

On wrapping up the drama, Kim Sejeong shared, “Unusually for this drama, I wasn’t actually unhappy regardless that it had ended. I really feel as if it’s as a result of I’m sure this gained’t be the tip. Even when it isn’t by means of season two, my relationship with the counters and the director will proceed.”

Concerning her character Do Ha Na, Kim Sejeong shared, “I didn’t need her to appear like a darkish and somber little one, however reasonably for individuals to see it as simply Ha Na’s character. Though her background may have been darkish to make that character, that darkness simply got here out naturally sometimes after it grew to become her character. I hoped that it got here out naturally. Actually, Ha Na remains to be only a younger child. I believe her greatest appeal is that she’s a soft-hearted little one who acts sturdy on the surface.”

Kim Sejeong additionally expressed her gratitude to the viewers for the record-breaking rankings. She added, “If I have been to be grasping, it’d be good if the file isn’t damaged for a while.” The actress defined that she felt as if viewers loved “The Uncanny Counter” due to its refreshing nature and the nice chemistry between the counters.

Moreover, Kim Sejeong talked in regards to the tough motion scenes within the drama. She shared, “The times with the motion scenes have been probably the most thrilling. In fact, the ready instances have been lengthy and I grew to become drained throughout the days we filmed motion scenes. Nevertheless, how properly I succeeded that day relied on the quantity of follow that day, my self-composure, and skill to study.”

She elaborated, “I first stretched properly, and after I memorized the actions collectively as if I have been memorizing choreography, I saved transferring my physique even with out the instructor. Afterwards, after we went into filming, I pushed down my feelings in order that I may keep calm and never get too excited. After I did it like that, it was over earlier than I knew it. Because the actions I may do regularly grew, I felt delighted and thought that motion is actually enjoyable and that I need to proceed doing it.”

When requested a few memorable message from the drama, Kim Sejeong shared, “There have been a number of episodes that contained societal messages. If I have been to select one out of these, it’s that we should always look again and embrace our wounds no less than as soon as. If there are individuals on the market with wounds, please don’t ignore it however firmly resolve your coronary heart to get the braveness to face them no less than one.”

The actress additionally revealed that she was completely happy that the viewers had realized that Do Ha Na had a cute aspect of her as properly, similar to when she wore her pink pajamas. She added that she was additionally completely happy each time the viewers have been watching intently and seen Do Ha Na’s small habits.

Kim Sejeong shared, “Ha Na stopped having expectations as a result of she didn’t need to get damage. Actually, Kim Sejeong was additionally like that. At a sure level, I noticed myself solely anticipating and dreaming to the extent that I wouldn’t get damage. I questioned, ‘How can I awaken myself once more?’ and ‘Will I have the ability to awaken?’ This drama was a undertaking that advised me it’s okay to dream and that I hadn’t stopped till now, however reasonably I used to be at all times strolling. As a substitute of constructing quite a few failures and errors, it was a course of in an extended journey, and the drama taught me I may obtain that finish. ‘The Uncanny Counter’ made each me and Ha Na extra mature.”

