Kim Sejeong Talks About Her Love For Songwriting At Showcase For Solo Comeback

On March 29 at 4 p.m. KST, Kim Sejeong held a web based showcase for her second solo mini album “I’M.”

Kim Sejeong participated in writing and composing all of the songs on the mini album, together with the title monitor “Warning” (feat. IllBOI). She mentioned, “That is the primary time that I did that for all of the songs on the album, so I’m nervous.”

She added, “I used to be accountable for so many issues on the album that I had loads of ideas going by my head. I’m actually nervous.”

That is Kim Sejeong’s first comeback as a singer in seven months. She mentioned, “It’s not like I believed that after ending a drama, I ought to launch an album now. As I used to be filming the drama [‘The Uncanny Counter’], I wrote down concepts for songs as they got here to me. After the drama ended, I appeared over these notes and took the time to arrange them.”

She mentioned, “It’s my first new album in seven months, but it surely feels prefer it’s been a 12 months. It’s been enjoyable greater than it’s been onerous. I had enjoyable getting ready it as a result of I needed to point out folks the form of music solely I might do.”

Kim Sejeong shared that the message of the album was about how folks take a break. She mentioned, “I had enjoyable writing the songs. It didn’t really feel like work, extra like play or a pastime, so I loved each second. I put my very own tales into it, so I needed to take cost of all of it. I put myself into the songs, however I used to be apprehensive about whether or not different folks would relate to them.”

About collaborating with IllBOI, she mentioned, “I needed to work with him. The company put in a request for me and he readily agreed. I wish to attempt rapping, however I’m not an knowledgeable but. However I do wish to tackle the problem someday.”

On the album’s message, she shared, “When I’ve an enormous venture, I all the time take a break for 2 weeks. When I’ve a protracted break, I divide that point in two. First, I am going to the countryside to go to my household. Second, I spend time with buddies I haven’t met shortly. Lastly, I keep at house and do completely nothing and spend time alone.”

