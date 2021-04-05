Kim Sejeong Talks About Living On Her Own + Awkward Friendship With AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk

On the April 5 episode of JTBC’s “Good Alone,” Kim Sejeong appeared as a visitor.

Kim Sejeong shared that she was shut with solid members Kim Min Seok and AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk. She had performed a musical with Kim Min Seok, and in response to him performing severe on the present, joked, “You performed a number of pranks again then.”

On her friendship with Lee Chanhyuk, she mentioned, “I believe that it’s extra awkward to have an ambiguous friendship.” She had been on the identical staff because the AKMU siblings on the competitors present “Okay-Pop Star.” Lee Chanhyuk mentioned, “We grew to become pleasant and shared meals collectively. We’re each the identical age.” Kim Sejeong mentioned, “Possibly it could be completely different if we hadn’t seen one another since then, however we generally meet on the hair salon and awkwardly greet one another. And by some means it’s been eight years of that.”

Kim Sejeong shared that she is on her second yr of residing on her personal. She just lately moved to a three-room house after the tip of her drama “The Uncanny Counter.” She mentioned, “I am presently occupied with methods to arrange my alcohol. I put the beer within the fridge and the good bottles in a cupboard.”

Requested concerning the benefits to residing alone, she mentioned, “I like issues to be elegant, and I like with the ability to invite individuals over. Throughout COVID-19, it’s arduous to exit a lot, however I’ve my very own house to ask individuals over.” Naming an obstacle, she mentioned, “I notice this primary factor within the morning. It’s soiled. Cleansing up after myself is tough.”

