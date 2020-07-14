Kim Seo Hyung And Her Agency Get Into Dispute About Contract Termination

Kim Seo Hyung has requested a termination of her unique contract with Madi Photos.

On July 14, she launched the next assertion.

[Kim Seo Hyung] has filed a request to terminate her unique contract. There was an acquaintance who had no managerial expertise however had proven affection for the actress for a very long time. She mentioned that there was one thing she might do, and the actress believed these phrases. It was a troublesome scenario due to the supervisor’s lack of expertise and the monetary circumstances, however the actress did her greatest to accommodate the scenario. The request to terminate the unique contract shouldn’t be due to discord with the supervisor, however as a result of the supervisor behaved in such a approach that betrayed the belief between her and the actress. The actress heard about this from a 3rd get together and met with the supervisor. The supervisor mentioned that she was ashamed and talked about that she might terminate the contract. Aside from this, [Kim Seo Hyung] found that there was an issue with monetary credit score that was associated to the supervisor. As the connection of belief was damaged, she wanted affirmation with the supervisor, however the supervisor responded that such issues weren’t essential to her managerial work and mentioned that she couldn’t terminate the contract as she had promised. By means of a regulation agency, the actress requested a proof of the problems that had violated their relationship of belief, and the supervisor refused. In consequence, the regulation agency notified Madi Photos, who was accountable for the actress’s administration, that the unique contract had been terminated. The regulation agency additionally utilized for a provisional injunction to droop the effectiveness of the unique contract.

In response, the CEO of Madi Photos, Jeon Sung Hee, said to Sports activities Chosun, “It’s true that we acquired a notification of contract termination on July 13. There have been no issues with Kim Seo Hyung’s monetary accounts and no points together with her administration. Regardless of this, we acquired a unilateral discover of contract termination. She has lower off contact with us and she or he personally requested that the portal websites take away her company data from her public profile. We nonetheless can not get involved together with her. We nonetheless should end a contract for a business, and Kim Seo Hyung is conscious of those points. We hope to achieve an applicable settlement.”

Following this, OSEN launched a report during which Jeon Sung Hee claimed that Kim Seo Hyung had engaged in verbal abuse. Jeon Sung Hee said, “She would typically swear and curse at us. We labored exhausting to triple her pay for her business contract, however she requested us how a lot cash we made on the facet.”

Jeon Sung Hee continued, “We additionally recommended that she movie a public business associated to digital intercourse crimes. The copy was good and the intent was good, so we spent two days convincing her. However she despatched me a message on KakaoTalk, ‘How might you carry me a public business about hidden cameras?’ She cursed me out.”

Relating to the monetary points, Jeon Sung Hee mentioned, “We cut up the income 7:Three on broadcasts and eight:2 on the whole lot else. It’s true that our company suffered monetary losses throughout our operation. We’re at the moment in a scenario during which we can not afford a lawyer. The actress already is aware of that.”

In response to all this, Kim Seo Hyun’s authorized representatives issued one other, longer assertion. A lot of this assertion repeats the primary assertion, with further clarifications.

“After a media outlet revealed the primary article earlier right now, there have been steady follow-up reviews. It’s potential that battle and lawsuits might come up no matter proper and mistaken, so we have to be cautious about making public statements with the intention to protect the actor’s picture.

“If we have been to answer each one-sided assertion given by the opposite facet, then it will turn out to be a mud-slinging struggle, so we’re refraining from releasing official responses as a lot as we are able to. Nonetheless, as one-sided articles that report false content material as reality hold being launched, we’ve got determined to relay Kim Seo Hyung’s official stance on the matter.

“First, we didn’t request a contract termination. We notified the company that the unique contract had been terminated.”

The following a part of the assertion repeats the half in Kim Seo Hyung’s first assertion the place she said that the supervisor had no expertise however that the actress had agreed to work together with her as a result of they have been pals. The brand new assertion clarifies that among the habits that had created a lack of belief between supervisor and actor included criticizing and speaking concerning the actress behind her again.

The assertion continued, “After the above incidents, the actor and supervisor had a gathering. The supervisor, who’s CEO Jeon Sung Hee, mentioned that she was ashamed and was the primary to carry up the potential of contract termination. This was on Might 20, 2020. (It isn’t true, as one outlet reported, that the contract dispute started after the top of her drama ‘No person Is aware of’ in April.)”

The following a part of the assertion repeats extra of the primary assertion’s allegations. It continues, “After studying of the battle between the actor and the supervisor, a number of folks tried to assist them obtain an amicable decision. Nonetheless, the supervisor claimed that the actor had unilaterally demanded contract termination and said that the actor needed to pay a penalty for canceling the contract.”

The brand new assertion additionally states, “Madi Photos’ claims that there’s a contract for a business left to be settled, and that we’ve got to pay a cancelation price to the promoting firm, are false. We filed for the provisional injunction on July 13, and it isn’t true that they might not get into contact with the actor.

“Kim Seo Hyung intends to restrict her statements as a lot as potential. If reporters investigated the one-sided claims made by Madi Photos earlier than placing out reviews, then they would simply have the ability to verify that the company’s claims are removed from the reality.

“Please remember that issuing reviews with simply one-sided claims from the company, particularly when the company has an curiosity in creating issues, will trigger extra extreme injury to the actor’s fame and trigger scars from which it will likely be troublesome to heal.

As Kim Seo Hyung’s representatives, we ask that you just confirm one-sided claims earlier than they’re put into reviews. Moreover, please perceive that it’s troublesome for the actor or her representatives to answer each single media outlet for remark.”

Kim Seo Hyung signed an unique contract with Madi Photos final October, earlier than she starred within the SBS drama “No person Is aware of.” She labored as a free agent between the top of “SKY Fortress” and final October.

