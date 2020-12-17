General News

Kim Seon Ho And Heize To Reportedly Guest On “Superb Saturday”

December 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Kim Seon Ho and Heize are showing on “Superb Saturday”!

On December 17, trade representatives reported that the actor and singer will visitor on an episode that includes pals of the mounted forged members.

Kim Seon Ho is starring on “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” with Moon Se Yoon, whereas Heize is pals with Taeyeon.

The “Superb Saturday” episode with Kim Seon Ho and Heize will reportedly air on December 26.

Within the meantime, watch “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.