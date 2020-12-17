Kim Seon Ho And Heize To Reportedly Guest On “Superb Saturday”

Kim Seon Ho and Heize are showing on “Superb Saturday”!

On December 17, trade representatives reported that the actor and singer will visitor on an episode that includes pals of the mounted forged members.

Kim Seon Ho is starring on “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” with Moon Se Yoon, whereas Heize is pals with Taeyeon.

The “Superb Saturday” episode with Kim Seon Ho and Heize will reportedly air on December 26.

Within the meantime, watch “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)