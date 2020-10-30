Kim Seon Ho And Nam Joo Hyuk Share A Tense Exchange In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” launched new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoiler

The newly launched stills depict Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) exchanging fierce gazes. Though Nam Do San usually has issue trying folks straight within the eyes resulting from his low vanity, he’s in a position to meet Han Ji Pyung’s eyes immediately, hinting at his upcoming progress and transformation.

Moreover, Nam Do San’s decided gaze additionally has a contact of wariness. In the meantime, Han Ji Pyung knits his brows in shock, making viewers interested in what battle might have occurred between the 2.

In the previous, Han Ji Pyung had written letters to Web optimization Dal Mi utilizing Nam Do San’s title. Though Han Ji Pyung denied his emotions for Web optimization Dal Mi when Choi Gained Duk (Kim Hae Sook) requested him, he’s unable to cover his concern for her.

With out revealing the reality behind Web optimization Dal Mi’s past love, Nam Do San has taken on the problem of constructing a startup firm, and Han Ji Pyung will turn out to be a mentor for Nam Do San’s firm. As the 2 proceed to satisfy amidst rising pressure, viewers are curious to see what course the love triangle will head in the direction of.

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on October 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” under:

