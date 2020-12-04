Kim Seon Ho Announced As MC For 2020 MBC Music Festival

The primary MC has been introduced for the 2020 MBC Music Festival!

On December 3, Xportsnews reported that Kim Seon Ho will likely be a bunch of the year-end present this 12 months.

In response to the report, MBC confirmed, “Actor Kim Seon Ho has been chosen as an MC for the 2020 MBC Music Festival.’”

Kim Seon Ho debuted as a theatre actor in 2009 and made his tv debut with “Good Supervisor” in 2017. He has just lately been rising additional in recognition along with his appearances in “Begin-Up” and “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4.”

He’ll now be taking over an MC place for the primary time on the 2020 MBC Music Festival, which will likely be held on December 31. At present, the one artist confirmed for the lineup is Refund Sisters.

Keep tuned for extra MC and lineup bulletins!

Within the meantime, watch “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4”:

