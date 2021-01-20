Kim Seon Ho Confirmed To Make Special Appearance In “Run On”

Kim Seon Ho will probably be showing within the JTBC drama “Run On”!

On January 20, his company SALT Leisure confirmed in response to reviews, “Kim Seon Ho will probably be making a particular look in ‘Run On.’”

“Run On” tells the story of individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Kim Seon Ho has accomplished filming for his look as a movie director. The “Run On” manufacturing crew commented, “Please watch the published for particulars.”

The actor is making a particular look on account of his expertise working with the “Run On” director Lee Jae Hoon in his debut drama “Good Supervisor.”

“Run On” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Whereas ready, watch Kim Seon Ho in “Good Supervisor”:

