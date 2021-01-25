Kim Seon Ho Discusses Changes In His Life And Thoughts On His Current Self

Kim Seon Ho lately posed for Dazed Korea’s February concern!

The actor posed in colourful clothes and exuded fashionable and complicated vibes with distinctive poses and expressions.

In the interview following the photograph shoot, Kim Seon Ho talked about whether or not he thought he modified. He shared, “I believe I’m the identical. Personally, I’m nonetheless missing, and I think about myself a sluggish individual. However I believe I’m an individual who does the issues I’ve to do, need to do, and love to do in a sluggish however particular method. That I’m assured about.”

When requested what he thinks concerning the current, the actor commented, “I’m overwhelmingly grateful. Generally I ponder, ‘Do I deserve this a lot consideration?’. My each day life has modified. At first, I used to be unfamiliar with it, however now I really feel pure about it. Nonetheless, I strive to not neglect my gratitude in order that I don’t take it with no consideration. It looks like I bought a giant current out of the blue. I need to treasure this second in my coronary heart and keep in mind it.”

Catch Kim Seon Ho’s full interview and photograph shoot within the February 2021 concern of Dazed Korea.

The actor is at present in talks to hitch a brand new fantasy romance drama with Moon Ga Younger, who can also be reviewing the supply.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4“:

