Kim Seon Ho Donates 100 Million Won To Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

Kim Seon Ho has made a big donation to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

On January 27, his company SALT Leisure confirmed with Sports activities Kyunghyang that he has donated 100 million received (roughly $90,300) to the basis.

His company acknowledged, “In return for the help and love he’s obtained from many individuals, he donated with the hope that it is perhaps even a little bit of assist for youngsters and their households who’re going by means of a tough time.”

They added, “Because it’s regarded as a donation made along with all of the followers who consistently ship their love, we as soon as once more categorical our gratitude to the individuals who cheer on Kim Seon Ho.”

The actor made his performing debut on stage in 2009 by means of the play “New Boeing Boeing.” Kim Seon Ho just lately develop into a breakout star, rising in recognition by means of his efficiency within the 2020 tvN drama “Begin-Up” and look in KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night time 4.” He’s at present performing within the play “Ice.”

