Kim Seon Ho Gets Embarrassed During Poster Shoot For “2 Days & 1 Night time” Season 4

On the January 31 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night time” Season 4, the forged returned for the primary time in a couple weeks as a full group!

Moon Se Yoon had taken a short hiatus for 2 episodes of the present to recuperate from fatigue on account of overwork. Upon his return, he shared the combined emotions that he had had throughout his break. “I used to be mendacity in mattress and checked the viewership scores in a match of mood,” he stated. “It was 14.1 p.c, the best scores we’d recorded in a yr.”

Yeon Jung Hoon requested if Moon Se Yoon had secretly wished the scores would fall whereas he wasn’t there, and Moon Se Yoon replied, “I didn’t need them to fall, however I didn’t need them to rise both.” He added, “I spotted that the present may work with out me, and resolved to take higher care of my well being.”

On this episode, the members dressed up in formal fits to shoot a brand new poster for the present. Though the members tried trying cool, they ended up cracking up in laughter after the cawing of a crow was heard within the background. The members then determined to go for a extra lighthearted pose as finest suited their forged picture.

Afterward, the members wished Kim Seon Ho to do a solo picture shoot within the type of {a magazine} pictorial (which he has accomplished typically lately). Kim Seon Ho tried doing cool poses however quickly received embarrassed and stated, “Do I’ve to do that? I can’t do that right here.” Yeon Jung Hoon commented, “So that is what it seems to be like watching a pictorial from the skin.”

DinDin, overflowing with confidence, struck a pose and stated, “Why can’t you do that?” Seeing his squatting pose, Ravi joked, “It seems to be such as you’re taking a dump,” whereas Moon Se Yoon critiqued, “You appear like my son when he was taking his commencement picture.” The members then joined DinDin within the picture and Moon Se Yoon added, “We appear like troublemaker highschool college students who received again collectively after they received older.”

