Kim Seon Ho Gets One Step Ahead Of Life With Promotion In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s weekend drama “Begin-Up” has unveiled new stills of Kim Seon Ho!

In the earlier episode, Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) discovered a loophole within the contract between 2STO and Samsan Tech. He tried to warn the staff, nevertheless it was too late, and Search engine optimisation Dal Mi (Suzy) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) signed the deal. Han Ji Pyeong additionally discovered concerning the reality concerning the NoonGil software and Choi Gained Deok’s (Kim Hae Sook) failing imaginative and prescient, and he struggled with the ache of remorse and regret.

Three years have handed now, and Han Ji Pyeong is now a managing director. With his promotion, he matured by way of look and charisma.

In the brand new images, Han Ji Pyeong is reviewing paperwork in his workplace. His new coiffure and glossy swimsuit is eye-catching, and he provides off a extra skilled aura than earlier than. His gaze and perspective are severe, and viewers are eager to seek out out extra about his new adjustments.

The subsequent episode will air on November 28 at 9 p.m. KST, and it’ll reveal how Kim Seon Ho spent the final three years and what occurred to his relationship with Search engine optimisation Dal Mi.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “100 Days My Prince“:

