Kim Seon Ho In Talks To Lead New Drama By “Suspicious Accomplice” Writer

Kim Seon Ho is engaged on choosing his subsequent drama!

On November 10, an business consultant reported that the actor will probably be starring within the upcoming tvN drama “Hyperlink” (working title).

In response to the report, his company SALT Leisure commented, “Kim Seon Ho obtained a suggestion to star within the tvN’s new drama ‘Hyperlink.’ We really feel cautious about giving an actual assertion in the meanwhile as Kim Seon Ho continues to be filming ‘Begin-Up,’ however he’ll totally evaluate the script.”

“Hyperlink” is a fantasy romance and thriller drama a few chef Eun Gye Hoon, the function Kim Seon Ho has been supplied, who units up a restaurant within the city the place his twin sister went lacking 20 years in the past. He finds himself randomly experiencing feelings someday, spontaneously crying and laughing, and it seems that they’re the feelings of a lady named Noh Da Hyun.

The drama will probably be written by Kwon Ki Younger, who beforehand created “I Keep in mind You” and “Suspicious Accomplice,” and directed by Noh Sang Hoon, who additionally labored on “I Keep in mind You.” It’s scheduled to air through tvN within the first half of 2021.

