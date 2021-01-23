Kim Seon Ho Opens Up About His Skyrocketing Popularity + Reveals He Didn’t Expect To Get So Close With “2 Days & 1 Night time” Members

In a latest interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, Kim Seon Ho shared his trustworthy ideas in regards to the 12 months 2020 and what it meant to him.

Final 12 months, Kim Seon Ho noticed his reputation skyrocket after starring in tvN’s “Begin-Up” because the beloved character Han Ji Pyung. Along with changing into a family identify, the actor has gained about 4 million Instagram followers within the three months for the reason that drama’s premiere in October.

Describing when his rise to stardom first began to kick in, Kim Seon Ho recalled, “I filmed my first industrial whereas ‘Begin-Up’ was nonetheless airing, and that was after I progressively began to really feel my [increased] reputation. I’m stuffed with gratitude that many individuals preferred me and sought me out.”

Wanting again on the previous 12 months, he remarked, “To me, 2020 was a 12 months that was really like a present. From ‘2 Days & 1 Night time’ to ‘Begin-Up,’ I gained [relationships with] so many nice individuals.”

“I did really feel just like the immense love I unexpectedly wound up receiving was greater than I deserved,” the actor humbly continued, “nevertheless it was a treasured time that made me notice as soon as once more simply how a lot the individuals round me are rooting for me.”

Kim Seon Ho additionally spoke about his shut friendship with the opposite “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” forged members, together with Moon Se Yoon, who made a cameo look in “Begin-Up.”

“Director Oh Choong Hwan is a fan of ComedyTV’s ‘Tasty Guys,’ so I ended up asking Se Yoon if he may make a cameo look,” defined Kim Seon Ho. “He readily agreed, so I used to be actually grateful. Due to him, I believe we have been in a position to create a scene that was extra enjoyable to observe.”

Whereas speaking about their tight-knit bond, Kim Seon Ho confessed that he didn’t initially anticipate the forged to grow to be as shut as they have been now. “I didn’t know that the ‘2 Days & 1 Night time’ members would grow to be this close-knit, like household,” mentioned the actor.

He went on so as to add, “I hope that we are able to keep collectively for a very long time, so long as the members are in a position.”

