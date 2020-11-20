Kim Seon Ho Reflects On His Rising Recognition, First Commercial, “Begin-Up,” And More

Kim Seon Ho, who has been receiving love for his function in tvN’s “Begin-Up,” lately took time for a photograph shoot and interview with Esquire Korea.

The actor arrived after finishing the shoot for his first ever commercial. He shared concerning the expertise, “I used to be actually nervous, however fortunately it ended efficiently.” He continued, “At first, I used to be so stiff that I believed my neck was going to interrupt, however I steadily grew extra comfy,” explaining that he was so nervous as a result of it was his first time even assembly advertisers.

He went on to speak about his present drama “Begin-Up,” revealing that he selected the undertaking as a result of he was a fan of earlier dramas by author Park Hye Ryun and director Oh Choong Wan. “Simply the considered taking over a undertaking created by them made me nervous, however the script was additionally lovely. It was a narrative with fairytale-like magnificence, but it was additionally practical. I wanted to be part of this image, so I mentioned that I wish to do it.”

Kim Seon Ho added that he will get excited when he watches the drama, elaborating, “Typically I really feel like I’m not on set however really dwelling in Sandbox (the fictional setting of ‘Begin-Up’). I’ve turn out to be immersed, and generally it makes my coronary heart race, so watching the drama has turn out to be a driving drive for me.”

The interviewer talked about that some actors don’t like to observe their very own dramas, to which Kim Seon Ho replied, “I wasn’t capable of watch [my own dramas] at first both. I felt like my face appeared bizarre, my facial expressions and tone appeared awkward, and I didn’t appear to slot in with the opposite characters. To be sincere, I nonetheless don’t like my appearing in any respect. Nonetheless, if my appearing felt extreme for instance, I can work out which facet was an excessive amount of.”

He continued, “I believe I ought to by no means lose composure as an actor. If I’m too hyper when filming, I is perhaps unable to indicate that scene’s necessary goal or essence. On the opposite hand, if I’m feeling too down, I wouldn’t mesh with the opposite actors, so the scene is perhaps unnatural. That’s the reason I at all times attempt to preserve composure, so it helps to observe my dramas and suppose, ‘Why was I like that then?’ or ‘What was the state of affairs like on set then?’ I’m nonetheless studying, so such monitoring is critical.”

When complimented about his beauty, Kim Seon Ho insisted, “I’m actually not good-looking although,” and when the interviewer reassured that he’s, he responded, “No, properly, though I’m very grateful that you just say that…like [Nam] Joo Hyuk is somebody who could be very enticing. Once I first noticed him, I believed he got here straight out of a manhwa (Korean comedian e book). There are such a lot of different good-looking folks.”

Kim Seon Ho was additionally requested about his previous dramas receiving highlight lately. He answered, “I lately heard from a ‘2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4‘ author {that a} YouTube clip from my drama ‘You Drive Me Loopy‘ surpassed 10 million views, so I checked, and it was true. I felt completely satisfied as a result of it’s a great factor {that a} brief drama I used to be part of can provide pleasure to somebody, so I texted the director for the primary time shortly, and I watched all of it day.”

On his rising reputation, he defined, “I don’t actually really feel the response as a result of I’m simply busy filming on a regular basis lately. Nonetheless, when administrators and senior actors who I beforehand labored with or associates contact me to say I’m doing properly, it’s actually heart-fluttering and makes me really feel good.”

“Begin-Up” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST. Following its conclusion, Kim Seon Ho is in talks to star within the upcoming tvN drama “Hyperlink.”

