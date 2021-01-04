Kim Seon Ho Reveals That His Agency Asked Him To Tone Down The Funny Faces On “2 Days & 1 Evening”

Kim Seon Ho’s company apparently requested him to “shield his face” whereas filming “2 Days & 1 Evening”!

On the January 3 episode of KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4,” Kim Seon Ho revealed that his company had requested that he not go too far together with his comedian facial expressions on the range present.

Whereas getting ready to play a sport wherein they needed to hold their eyes open with out blinking, Kim Jong Min requested in the event that they had been allowed to maintain their eyes rolled upwards as a technique. Kim Seon Ho then copied his amusing facial features a number of occasions whereas laughing, “Isn’t this dishonest?”

After seeing Kim Seon Ho’s face, producing director (PD) Bang Geul Yi jokingly requested him, “Are you going to be okay?” Kim Jong Min chimed in, “Is that this okay on your picture?”

Abruptly remembering his company’s request, Kim Seon Ho stated, “Oh, proper. I shouldn’t do that.” When a confused Yeon Jung Hoon requested why, he defined with a smile, “My company gave me a warning. They advised me to not make ugly faces on digicam.”

As everybody cracked up, he continued, “They stated it’s okay for me to do my finest, however that I ought to hold my face intact.”

