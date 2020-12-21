Kim Seon Ho Shares How He Dealt With Feeling Lost After Graduation On “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

On the December 20 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” the forged’s mission to decide on a location for his or her “Really feel the Rhythm of Korea” undertaking continued.

Kim Seon Ho, Kim Jong Min, and DinDin, who had been making ready for a presentation on their chosen location of Incheon, toured the AraMaru Skywalk. There, Kim Seon Ho talked about when he had lived in Incheon.

He mentioned, “After I lived right here, after I graduated from college, I had no concept what I needed to do. So I might get up each morning and run all the way in which to the waterfall over there. I ran till my knees gave out.”

DinDin requested how far he ran day by day and Kim Seon Ho replied, “About 5 kilometers [about 3.11 miles].” DinDin then quipped, “Then why is your stamina so dangerous now?” and Kim Seon Ho replied, “I used to be 27 years outdated then.”

DinDin commented, “It should really feel unusual to return again right here. Again then, you didn’t know what you needed to do, and also you had been misplaced. Now you’re retracing your steps right here as a star on ‘2 Days & 1 Night,’ with stars like DinDin and Kim Jong Min.”

