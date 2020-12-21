Kim Seon Ho Shares What He’d Do Differently Romance-Wise From His “Begin-Up” Character + Which “2 Days & 1 Evening” Member He Relies On Most

In a latest interview, Kim Seon Ho shared his ideas on his newest drama “Begin-Up” and his selection present “2 Days & 1 Evening”!

Kim Seon Ho earned rave opinions and noticed his reputation skyrocket after starring in tvN’s “Begin-Up,” which got here to an finish earlier this month, because the funding genius Han Ji Pyeong.

“I’m so unhappy that the drama’s over,” stated Kim Seon Ho, who spoke fondly of his co-stars and his expertise throughout filming. “I really feel actually unhappy that I gained’t be capable to meet Ji Pyeong anymore. It was an honor to have the ability to dwell because the character Han Ji Pyeong.”

When requested to fee how a lot his real-life persona matched that of his character, Kim Seon Ho replied, “About 50 p.c, I feel. I’m not good at saying chilly issues to different individuals like Ji Pyeong does, and I don’t have a pleasant automotive or home in actual life. However since I used to be the one performing, I really feel like my true self should have shone by way of in about half of the character.”

As for a way he’d fee his personal expertise as an investor, Kim Seon Ho remarked, “I’d give myself 0 factors. I don’t suppose I’ve any expertise [when it comes to investments]. I don’t even know how you can play go-stop [a Korean card game], and I’ve no expertise for analyzing different individuals’s investments.”

Nonetheless, the actor shared that his confidence in his alternative of profession has by no means wavered.

“I feel I did the suitable factor by ‘investing’ in performing,” stated Kim Seon Ho. “I’ve by no means as soon as regretted it. Usually, whenever you put money into one thing, you set a purpose for a way a lot you’d wish to earn, however once I first determined to enter performing, I didn’t set that sort of purpose. For me, it was performing itself that was significant, so I’ve by no means regretted it or wished to show again time, not even as soon as.”

He added, “I feel the explanation that I’m capable of really feel this fashion is as a result of there are such a lot of nice those that I’ve met [through acting], and it’s all due to the individuals who noticed potential in me and gave me good alternatives.”

When requested what he considered Han Ji Pyeong’s strategy to romance within the drama, Kim Seon Ho revealed that he might need achieved issues a bit otherwise from his character in actual life.

“Within the drama, Ji Pyeong confessed his emotions whereas consuming noodles,” he stated. “However I believed to myself that if it had been me, I might most likely have confessed slightly earlier on than that.”

Nonetheless, Kim Seon Ho shared that he wasn’t disillusioned that Han Ji Pyeong didn’t find yourself with Website positioning Dal Mi (Suzy’s character) on the finish of the drama.

“It might have been good if it had labored out, however I really thought it was a very good factor that Ji Pyeong didn’t get along with [Dal Mi],” he defined. “I’ve stated this earlier than, however I feel the suitable particular person for him is another person on the market. I don’t suppose Ji Pyeong and Dal Mi have been meant to be, and I feel Do San and Dal Mi have been. Perhaps that’s why I don’t really feel disillusioned [that they didn’t get together].”

He went on so as to add, “I really favored that Ji Pyeong mustered the braveness to let Do San know what path Dal Mi’s coronary heart was dealing with—and that he stayed true to himself by deciding to stay within the function of helper up till the very finish.”

Kim Seon Ho additionally spoke extremely of each Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk. “I’m certain many individuals already know this about her, however I feel Suzy is an actress with excellent focus and nice performing expertise,” he stated. “Each second that she’s performing, she’s remarkably centered, and he or she remained very composed [throughout filming]. I feel she’s an ideal actress who additionally is aware of how you can brighten up the ambiance on set.

As for Nam Joo Hyuk, he commented, “Nam Joo Hyuk is really an ideal actor and youthful pal. The entire time we labored collectively, I discovered quite a bit from him, and we had a lot enjoyable that I keep in mind that we have been laughing on a regular basis. Whereas we have been performing, he at all times had numerous concepts, and his witty power shone by way of. Because of him, I used to be capable of benefit from the time we spent performing collectively.”

Lastly, when requested to call the “2 Days & 1 Evening” forged member that had helped him probably the most, Kim Seon Ho selected Yeon Jung Hoon.

“The member who helped probably the most must be Jung Hoon, who’s additionally an actor,” stated Kim Seon Ho. “When I’ve worries or issues, he helps steer me in the suitable path.”

He continued, “Whereas filming ‘2 Days & 1 Evening,’ the 2 of us spent numerous time collectively speaking about performing or no matter issues have been on my thoughts on the time.”

