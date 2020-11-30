Kim Seon Ho Shuts Down All Talk About Him Leaving “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” Cast

On the November 29 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” the solid continued their new favourite occupation of teasing Kim Seon Ho about his skyrocketing recognition.

Kim Jong Min first introduced up the topic and mentioned, “Our Seon Ho isn’t any joke as of late. There’s a lot speak about him on-line.” Ravi mentioned, “Two weeks in the past, Kim Seon Ho surpassed the nice Ravi within the variety of Instagram followers.”

The “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” manufacturing employees went on to indicate that Kim Seon Ho’s follower depend had been within the 600,000s earlier than his present drama, tvN’s “Begin-Up,” started airing. A few weeks after the drama premiered, his follower depend rose to over 1,000,000. Lower than a month later, he had over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. (His present follower depend is over 2.6 million.)

Kim Jong Min repeated, “Kim Seon Ho is loopy as of late,” however Kim Seon Ho mentioned modestly, “It’s because of our lead actors [Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk], who’re Hallyu stars. I feel that their assist helped loads.” However Kim Seon Ho added, “Extra importantly, once we did the psych analysis three weeks in the past, I confirmed indicators of tears, proper?” On the time, Kim Seon Ho had shared his considerations about his inside battle and the way he couldn’t cease overthinking what he was doing.

Ravi jumped on this matter and mentioned, “Was all of it pretend? Do you know you have been going to be a giant hit and also you cried to make all of it extra dramatic?” Nonplussed, Kim Seon Ho mentioned, “You assume that I did that? That I deliberate all of it?” DinDin commented, “That was earlier than his drama started airing. I’m wondering what his drawing would appear to be now. It most likely modified loads.”

Kim Seon Ho mentioned in exasperation, “They’re simply ripping me aside this early within the morning. I didn’t convey this matter up for this. I used to be going to say one thing emotional.” As DinDin and Ravi continued to tease him, he exclaimed, “Let me speak!” (Ravi and DinDin then took this opportunity to tease him by saying that Kim Seon Ho used to by no means get mad.)

Moon Se Yoon mentioned, “How folks change… He was simply what he was when he first joined ‘2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.’” Ignoring all of them, Kim Seon Ho addressed the viewers and mentioned, “Thanks to all of the individuals who expressed concern and luxury after I cried on the present. I learn all of the feedback that you simply wrote.” The members then began to trigger chaos by asking if this was a Kim Seon Ho particular and whether or not he meant to run the present solo any longer.

(*1*)

Kim Seon Ho mentioned, “I truly cried once more whereas studying the feedback. And earlier than that episode, there have been quite a lot of feedback asking me to not go away the present.” Ravi noticed, “As a result of they have been anxious you is perhaps too drained from doing each dramas and selection exhibits.” However DinDin requested, “Are you laying the groundwork to depart this present later?”

Kim Seon Ho then vowed, “I’m going to outlast all these folks right here. I’m going to hold on till the bitter finish and by no means let this go,” to the satisfaction of the manufacturing employees.

Watch “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)