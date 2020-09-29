Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Character And Reason For Starring In Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

Kim Seon Ho talked about his new position for tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Begin-Up”

“Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and is about folks on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who desires of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a staff chief at SH Enterprise Capital, and Kang Han Na performs Gained In Jae, a CEO and second-generation chaebol.

Kim Seon Ho revealed his purpose for selecting to star within the drama. He shared, “I used to be very drawn to the purpose that the drama will painting the start and challenges in addition to the expansion of younger adults. Above all, I actually preferred the outline of Han Ji Pyung.” He added, “Moreover, I used to be glad to be given the chance to work with director Oh Choong Hwan and scriptwriter Park Hye Ryun.”

The actor continued to share his strategy of getting ready for the drama. He defined, “Though many startup companies are close to us in our lives, I studied correctly in regards to the discipline of startups by means of this undertaking. I learn books regarding the topic, seemed up terminology on the web, and watched associated lectures in an effort to earn varied info.”

When requested about Han Ji Pyung’s distinctive ability, Kim Seon Ho replied, “I assume it have to be that he’s a talented investor who possesses nice wealth. I’m referring to the power he has and his sharp eye for investments.”

Kim Seon Ho continued to explain Han Ji Pyung’s character. He revealed, “He has not but utterly matured since he additionally had a tough adolescence, so he could also be imperfect on the within.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)