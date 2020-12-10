Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Character In “Begin-Up,” Relating To The Story, And More

Kim Seon Ho just lately participated in a written interview with Sports activities Chosun following the top of the tvN drama “Begin-Up.”

Though the actor had appeared in a number of dramas previous to his position in “Begin-Up,” his reputation shot up after viewers had been drawn to his character, Han Ji Pyeong.

Kim Seon Ho stated, “I don’t act in any mission with the expectation that I’ll grow to be fashionable. I’ve by no means even imagined one thing like this. Till just lately, I discovered it laborious to consider that so many individuals could possibly be displaying me curiosity and help. I needed to do nicely in ‘Begin-Up’ as a result of I actually favored the character Han Ji Pyeong.”

He added, “Across the ultimate episode of ‘Begin-Up,’ followers would go away so many feedback on Instagram saying issues like, ‘Seon Ho, you’re doing nicely proper now.’ I learn over these feedback after the ultimate episode ended and it was shifting to the purpose of tears. I had a number of ideas whereas engaged on the mission, however I gained energy from figuring out that lots of people had been cheering me on.”

“Begin-Up” is about younger individuals of their twenties as they pursue their desires of coming into the Sandbox, the fictional Korean equal of Silicon Valley. Kim Seon Ho stated, “I relate to the youths within the drama. Regardless of who you might be, your twenties are an ungainly however passionate time. I used to be additionally like that. I didn’t have a number of expertise after I first began working, however I had a lot ardour that I needed to strive all the things. I didn’t have something concrete deliberate out, however I actually needed to behave. After I graduated from college, I needed to behave in performs, so I threw myself into it coronary heart and soul. I began with nothing, however I used to be simply comfortable to be appearing. As a substitute of being anxious in regards to the future, I discovered a quiet type of happiness. In fact, there have been instances after I felt despair. However I consider these instances as alternatives. Once I began to have a number of doubts, I’d pause and take into consideration what course I needed to go in, reset my objectives, and tackle new challenges. I consider that for everybody, there can be a second when despair turns into a brand new alternative.”

Kim Seon Ho additionally addressed his work on “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4.” He stated, “There have been individuals who had been involved that it might be actually tough bodily and mentally for me to do a play proper after a drama and that I’d be stepping down from ‘2 Days & 1 Night time.’ However similar to we began collectively, I need to go to the top with these members. So long as the members stick with ‘2 Days & 1 Night time,’ I feel I’ll stick with them.”

