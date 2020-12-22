Kim Seon Ho Talks About How He Became An Actor, His Love For “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” And More

Kim Seon Ho spoke about his profession and extra with Cosmopolitan Korea!

In a current photograph shoot and interview with the journal, Kim Seon Ho talked about his rising fame. He shared that he’s very joyful and concurrently confused by his sudden development in reputation, not figuring out learn how to really feel. Kim Seon Ho defined, “Because of the main actors of the drama ‘Begin-Up,’ I gained a number of Instagram followers. Many international followers depart feedback, so it’s fascinating and feels good, however nothing else has actually modified.”

The actor additionally talked about his preliminary considerations relating to his showing on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.” He shared, “I didn’t know if I may do properly, and I wasn’t sure if individuals would love my actual self.” Kim Seon Ho elaborated that he was nervous at first being on digicam, however he grew to become extra snug after seeing the members behave precisely the identical on and off digicam. He added, “I grew to become very snug after appearing playfully in personal like we did in entrance of the digicam. I really feel snug to the purpose that once I’m busy, I wish to go to filming for ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ to see and listen to good issues.”

As soon as once more, Kim Seon Ho dispelled rumors that he can be leaving the range present by stating, “It’s actually nonsense. I didn’t know I’d be this touched by individuals. It’s so heartwarming and good.”

Kim Seon Ho continued to share, “I grow to be probably the most mischievous on ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ I play a number of pranks. Additionally, I solely take into consideration myself once I act. I attempt to be thoughtful of my co-stars, however I solely settle for different characters once I’m finished fixing my very own character’s feelings.”

When requested how he grew to become an actor, Kim Seon Ho commented that he’s totally different from most actors who wish to star in movies. He shared, “It have to be totally different for everybody, however my dad and mom have solely been to the movie show a number of instances of their lives. I needed to indicate my dad and mom that their son is an actor, so it was higher to be on TV reasonably than in movies. Nevertheless, that chance didn’t come simply. I obtained to audition once I was doing the play ‘Nearer’ (literal title), and I used to be fortunately given the position of Solar Sang Tae in ‘Good Supervisor.’ That’s when it started.”

Moreover, the actor expressed his gratitude for followers, particularly thanking those that have been with him since his days as a stage actor. Kim Seon Ho shared that though he doesn’t suppose he has modified, he want to change within the course he needed to if he needed to.

Kim Seon Ho additionally talked in regards to the significance of listening to his co-stars as a result of outcomes aren’t created alone. He added that if the chance arises for him to select his co-stars, he would wish to work with individuals he has labored with previously.

On the query of what he can be doing if he weren’t appearing, Kim Seon Ho replied, “Everybody thinks they’re the primary character in life. I really feel as if I’d have labored at an organization with that mindset. Actually, I’m undecided. What else may I be good at apart from appearing? I’ve solely realized about appearing, and I can’t consider what else I want to do. It’s essential to do one thing properly, however I feel it’s additionally essential to ask your self, ‘Will I be joyful and luxuriate in doing this?’”

Kim Seon Ho shared that he determined to tackle a play for his subsequent venture as a result of they assist to strengthen his means to adapt shortly and see the massive image as an actor.

The interviewer additionally talked about that they’d heard that Kim Seon Ho actually enjoys the method of doing a script studying and going out for dinner with the forged and crew after. The actor defined that he enjoys listening to everybody discuss and getting nearer with them. He defined, “On one hand, I feel, ‘I can’t imagine I’m doing a venture with such superb individuals.’ Earlier than, I assumed I preferred being alone, however that’s not the case. I feel I get pleasure from having individuals care for me [laughs]. It looks like such a treasured and joyful expertise to have individuals care for me and us grow to be nearer.”

Lastly, the actor shared that 2020 is a 12 months through which he realized how many individuals round him have labored exhausting to assist him and the way joyful an individual he’s. “So there are instances once I get emotional,” he stated. “In 2021, I wish to repay the love I’ve obtained. I wish to greet individuals who have supported and helped me by displaying a superb aspect of me and a superb venture.”

