Kim Seon Ho Talks About How He Films Crying Scenes, Memorizes Traces, And More

On December 28, Kim Seon Ho held a V LIVE broadcast wherein he answered questions on his appearing!

Through the dwell broadcast, Kim Seon Ho revealed that he painted an image in his head so as to memorize traces for dramas and performs. He shared, “You possibly can memorize issues extra shortly when you draw an image in your head as an alternative of simply memorizing the phrases. It’s important to perceive it first after which assume you’re saying that to somebody. In the event you’re attempting to elucidate one thing, it’s a must to understand it nicely. There’s no particular methodology, and the key is to work laborious.”

The actor shared that he additionally just lately realized about his nicknames that referred to him being careless. He defined, “After I do one thing, there are moments [I’m careless] after I can’t focus, however even after I do focus, I generally neglect issues as a result of I really feel rushed.” Kim Seon Ho added that he noticed posts that learn, “Dwell carelessly like Kim Seon Ho,” and “Dwell like Kim Seon Ho, who even leaves out a letter whereas signing.”

When one fan requested how he focuses for crying scenes, Kim Seon Ho revealed, “I can cry to some extent when you simply inform me to set free tears, however it’s tough to cry whereas appearing.” He continued, “It’s not simple to cry whereas everybody, together with dozens of workers, is watching me. I [try to think] that the state of affairs with the co-actor is actual. For instance, whether or not the workers is watching from afar or from shut by, I make myself imagine that the world and this case is actual, and though somebody is watching me, the 2 of us have met on the earth of ‘Begin-Up.’”

Kim Seon Ho continued to elaborate that he tries to imagine the what’s in entrance of his eyes is actual. He shared, “[I focus on] the aim of the scene and what it’s that I’m attempting to say in that scene, reasonably than the emotion. For instance, if I needed to say, ‘I’m a nasty man,’ relating to my resentment and feelings about Grandma, I believed it was a roundabout manner of claiming, ‘Grandma, I’m sorry.’”

Lastly, the actor additionally talked about having fun with being on social media, sharing, “It’s enjoyable seeing followers’ posts. I really feel a aggressive drive to need to shortly press ‘like’ as a result of I don’t wish to disappoint [fans]. It wasn’t like that to start with, however I really feel form of pressured. I feel, ‘I’ve to press like on this!’”

Watch Kim Seon Ho in “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)