Kim Seon Ho Talks About How Popular He Was As A Theater Actor On “2 Days & 1 Evening”

On the November 8 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4,” the manufacturing workers ready a montage of previous pictures of every forged member.

In his montage, Kim Seon Ho revisited the previous highlights of his performing profession. Moon Se Yoon commented, “I didn’t actually know who Kim Seon Ho was once we first met, however now that I see this, he looks as if somebody who has been slowly however steadily increase recognition.”

Kim Seon Ho was requested about his recognition throughout his time as a theater actor. Though he tried to play it off modestly at first, Moon Se Yoon stated, “I heard you bought out all of the seats. There’s no should be humble, so simply inform us what occurred.”

Kim Seon Ho then stated that he had been like an “idol” within the theater world, with so many viewers members lining up on the entrance that the queue went into the road. He stated, “It was to the extent that the automobiles couldn’t go.”

Kim Seon Ho additionally talked about changing into acknowledged as a TV actor. After taking a look at a photograph of him within the short-form drama “You Drive Me Loopy,” DinDin stated, “I heard that you simply went viral by means of a kiss scene right here.” Kim Seon Ho boasted, “The kiss scene obtained over 10 million views on YouTube.”

In the meantime, earlier this week, Kim Seon Ho’s company confirmed that he can be performing in a play for the primary time in a 12 months. He can be starring within the play “Ice” (literal translation), which is ready to start performances in January 2021. It’s a two-person play about two detectives who’re attempting to pin the blame for a merciless homicide case on an 18-year-old boy.

