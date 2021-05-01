Kim Seon Ho To Release Single With Self-Penned Lyrics And MV

Actor Kim Seon Ho has announced his plans to release a new song and music video!

On April 30, SALT Entertainment officially announced, “Kim Seon Ho and Epitone Project will be releasing the collaboration single ‘Because it’s You’ [literal translation] on May 6 at 6 p.m. KST.”

“Because It’s You,” which was composed and produced by Epitone Project, is described as a soft pop song with an acoustic sound. Not only will the single put Kim Seon Ho’s vocal talents on display, but it will also feature lyrics that were personally penned by the actor.

SALT Entertainment stated, “After Kim Seon Ho appeared in Epitone Project’s music video for ‘Sleepless‘ last year, they ended up working together on this new song. As a gift for the fans who are always cheering him on, he has prepared a song that can be a part of fans’ everyday lives. Because it’s a gift that actor Kim Seon Ho prepared with his heart, we hope that you will be happy to receive it.”

The agency also released Kim Seon Ho’s first teaser image for his upcoming music video for the song.

Kim Seon Ho and Epitone Project’s collaboration single “Because It’s You”—as well as the music video for the song—will be released online on May 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” with English subtitles below!

