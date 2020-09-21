Kim Seon Ho Transforms Into A Wealthy Investor For Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up” launched the primary set of stills of Kim Seon Ho!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the tales of individuals on the earth of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who goals of turning into the Korean Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech.

Kim Seon Ho can be taking part in Han Ji Pyung, the senior crew chief at SH Enterprise Capital who goes backwards and forwards from a chilly determine who doesn’t hesitate to make biting remarks to somebody who exudes an easygoing and slick appeal. Due to his astonishing funding abilities, he owns an opulent automobile and an house with a view of the Han River.

The newly launched stills depict Han Ji Pyung in varied moments of his each day life. He’s sporting completely different fits in all of the images, and his trend displays his youthful tastes and unrestricted perspective.

In one other nonetheless, Han Ji Pyung has a boyish and playful smile (see prime picture), which is a distinction from his chilly and expressionless face when working. He solely turns into mild in entrance of the one that took him in when he had nobody to depend on previously, elevating viewers’ curiosity for who this particular individual could possibly be.

Kim Seon Ho revealed, “Han Ji Pyung is a ‘cold-hearted investor’ whereas working, so I centered on his chilly method of speech and expressions, and I attempted to outwardly specific Han Ji Pyung’s wealth by means of his various fits and trend gadgets.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

