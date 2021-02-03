Kim Seon Ho Works With Shin Se Kyung For Cameo Appearance In “Run On”

“Run On” has launched a sneak preview of Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming cameo!

JTBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Run On” tells the story of individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator.

The collection can have a particular visitor to adorn their finale, they usually have launched a collection of stills to offer viewers a glimpse of Kim Seon Ho’s function. He’ll act the a part of Kim Sang Ho, the director of the movie “Codename Sweet” that Oh Mi Joo is translating. It was a mission that she strives to do her best possible on because it stars her favourite actress Yook Ji Woo (Cha Hwa Yeon), who can also be Ki Solar Kyum’s mom. Viewers are trying ahead as to if Kim Sang Ho will work properly with Oh Mi Joo, who normally builds pleasant relationships along with her coworkers.

Kim Seon Ho’s cameo is a results of his acquaintance with Lee Jae Hoon, the director of “Run On.” They met whereas engaged on the 2017 drama “Good Supervisor,” which was Kim Seon Ho’s drama debut.

The “Run On” manufacturing crew commented, “We specific gratitude to Kim Seon Ho, who agreed to make the particular look in a heartbeat. He added quite a bit to the drama by means of his detailed and pleasing appearing with Shin Se Kyung. Please try what sort of episode will unravel across the two actors and the way the drama will make viewers smile till the top.”

The episode that includes Kim Seon Ho will air Wednesday, February 4 at 9 p.m. KST.

