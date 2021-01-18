Kim Seon Ho’s Dad Chooses A “Stand-In” Member To Take His Place For A Day On “2 Days & 1 Evening”

Kim Seon Ho’s father personally chosen a member to “stand in” for him on the most recent episode of “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4”!

The January 17 broadcast of the KBS 2TV selection present featured the forged members making their very own needs come true, and Kim Seon Ho’s want was to go fishing along with his dad. Nevertheless, since his father couldn’t make it, one of many different “2 Days & 1 Evening” members needed to take his dad’s place as his fishing buddy.

To resolve which member would accompany him, Kim Seon Ho made a telephone name to his dad on the spot. After exchanging greetings with Kim Seon Ho’s father over the telephone, Kim Jong Min requested him, “Seon Ho’s recognition is skyrocketing today. How do you are feeling proper now?”

Kim Seon Ho’s dad replied, “I’m comfortable, however I’m additionally fearful.” When requested why, he defined, “Since [Seon Ho] is now bearing a heavier burden, he needs to be cautious to not drop it.”

DinDin then requested if Kim Seon Ho’s dad watched “2 Days & 1 Evening,” to which he replied, “I by no means miss a single episode.” DinDin adopted up by asking him to decide on his favourite member other than his son, and Kim Seon Ho laughed, “My dad received’t be capable of select. He’ll by no means be capable of select one member, as a result of he’d be afraid of wounding somebody’s emotions.”

The actor turned out to be proper: after a heavy sigh, Kim Seon Ho’s dad stated, “I like all of the members, so how can I select? That is like torture.”

Lastly, Kim Seon Ho requested his dad outright to select a member to take his place on that day’s fishing journey. To assist him make his choice, every of the forged members went on to take turns speaking to him over the telephone.

Because the fishing journey would take a number of hours and the climate was extraordinarily chilly, the “2 Days & 1 Evening” members weren’t precisely eager to be chosen—a undeniable fact that they hilariously made no try to cover as they talked to Kim Seon Ho’s dad.

Clearly doing his utmost to not be chosen, DinDin identified, “Boats are harmful, and if Seon Ho and I begin bickering on a ship, it might be harmful.” In a blatant try at bribery, he then promised to ship him some premium Korean-raised beef, prompting Kim Seon Ho to exclaim, “You higher maintain that promise! My dad loves Korean beef.”

VIXX’s Ravi went with flattery, saying, “Due to your son Seon Ho, the residents of South Korea are actually comfortable now. He’s warmed their hearts and stuffed them with love.” He then introduced up his previous unhealthy expertise on a ship, hinting that he had already suffered sufficient.

Kim Seon Ho’s dad audibly perked up when Kim Jong Min got here on the telephone, making the star nervous as the opposite members exclaimed, “He’s undoubtedly going to go together with Jong Min.”

Forgoing subtlety, Kim Jong Min cracked everybody up by declaring, “Whereas filming ‘2 Days & 1 Evening’ for a very long time, my well being has actually deteriorated.”

Lastly, Yeon Jung Hoon inspired Kim Seon Ho’s dad to select Kim Jong Min by remarking, “With a purpose to get numerous display screen time [on the show], it’s normally good to be with Jong Min. If [Seon Ho] goes with me, all he’ll get is the fish we catch.”

Ultimately, Kim Seon Ho’s dad selected Yeon Jung Hoon, main an excited DinDin to yell, “Father, I’ll be sending you some Korean-raised tenderloin immediately!”

(*1*)

After hanging up, Kim Seon Ho defined, “In my father’s eyes, [Yeon] Jung Hoon is somebody who’s good at the whole lot.”

Watch “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now