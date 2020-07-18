Kim Shin Young Shares Story Of How She Accidentally Caused A Fight Between Jo In Sung And Jung Woo Sung

Kim Shin Young talked about her humorous first assembly with Jo In Sung and Jung Woo Sung!

On the July 18 episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor,” Kim Shin Young met Hwang Jung Min and Lee Jung Jae, who appeared as visitors on her radio present.

Earlier than she met the actors, Kim Shin Young expressed how nervous she was. She defined, “I’ve met Jo In Sung and Jung Woo Sung earlier than, however I used to be particularly nervous that day.”

Kim Shin Young continued, “As soon as, there was a time when Jo In Sung and Jung Woo Sung fought as a result of they each wished to pay for my meal. I used to be simply out consuming a meal once I bumped into Cha Tae Hyun. He launched me to Jung Woo Sung and Jo In Sung. I used to be so nervous that I unintentionally mashed up ‘Hey’ and ‘Good to fulfill you’ to say ‘Hey to fulfill you’ once I greeted them.”

