Kim Shin Young Thanks BTS’s V For Recommending Her Song To Fans

Comedienne Kim Shin Young expressed her love and thanks for BTS’s V!

On the Might 20 episode of tvN’s “Yoo Quiz on the Block,” Kim Shin Young appeared on the present as her singer persona Second Aunt Kim Da Vi alongside her shut buddy and company CEO Song Eun Yi.

She sang her title observe “Gimme Gimme,” and MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho praised her music. Kim Shin Young then expressed her gratitude in the direction of V, referring to everybody as “nieces and nephews” in becoming along with her “aunt” character.

She mentioned, “My nephew BTS’s V turned on my music throughout a stay broadcast saying that he just lately discovered an ideal music. Thanks to him, I gained eight million nieces and nephews all around the globe. Settle for a number of my love, nephew V!”

Throughout his Might 5 V Dwell broadcast, V performed “Gimme Gimme” as eight million followers tuned in.

This isn’t the primary time Kim Shin Young has spoken about BTS. In 2017, she praised BTS’s angle and efficiency expertise on her radio present.

“Yoo Quiz on the Block” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

