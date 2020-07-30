Kim So Eun And Ji Hyun Woo Get Ready For Love In Upcoming Romance Drama

MBC every1’s unique drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to Be Lonely” (literal title) launched new stills of Kim So Eun and Ji Hyun Woo!

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to Be Lonely” is an upcoming romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and wish to take pleasure in their freedom but additionally don’t wish to be lonely. The drama is written by scriptwriter Jo Jin Gook, who wrote “Soulmate” and “You Are My Future,” and helmed by director Lee Hun Joo, who led “Imaginary Cat” and “Candy and Salty Workplace.”

Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who tries to not lose sight of her desires within the face of a tricky actuality. Lee Na Eun has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years, however she abruptly begins to really feel the thrill of being in love when she finds herself caught between Cha Kang Woo (Ji Hyun Woo) and her male buddy Park Geon Il (Kang Hyun Jin).

In the brand new stills, Lee Na Eun is flushed from ingesting with somebody, sharing a variety of expressions throughout all of the images. In one nonetheless, Lee Na Eun glares at somebody as if she’s offended, and in one other picture, she appears to be like stunned and grateful along with her fingers clasped collectively. Lastly, she leans throughout the desk on one arm with a large smile on her face.

The manufacturing group shared, “In our drama, Kim So Eun is a sensible however pretty character,” explaining that the actress has to painting each Lee Na Eun’s deep feelings in addition to her lovable aspect. They added, “To painting this, Kim So Eun is doing her greatest for each scene.”

Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar character. Generally, he can be a dependable man, however at different instances, he can flip right into a mischievous jester.

Ji Hyun Woo has acquired reward up to now for his appearing in quite a few romance dramas together with “Outdated Miss Diary,” “My Candy Metropolis,” “Queen In Hyun’s Man,” “Dangerous Romance,” and “Love in Unhappiness.” Viewers are extremely anticipating Ji Hyun Woo’s new position following Cha Kang Woo’s heart-fluttering seduction within the new teaser and his serenade in a not too long ago launched set of stills. New stills of Ji Hyun Woo smiling sweetly on the filming set has additional piqued viewers’ curiosity for his romantic scenes within the upcoming drama.

The manufacturing group shared, “Via our drama, viewers can totally respect the romance style skilled Ji Hyun Woo. Ji Hyun Woo’s position Cha Kang Woo is a personality who possesses a boyish and manly aspect in addition to a aspect that awakens one’s motherly instincts. Along with his distinctive gaze, voice, and smile, Ji Hyun Woo portrays Cha Kang Woo as an much more charismatic character.” They added their hopes for viewers to look ahead to Ji Hyun Woo’s position and the upcoming drama.

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to Be Lonely” will premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Hyun Woo in "Love in Unhappiness" beneath:

