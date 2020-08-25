Kim So Eun And Park Gun Il Start To Question Their Longtime Friendship In “Lonely Enough To Love”

Kim So Eun and Park Gun Il share a heart-fluttering second within the new episode of MBC’s “Lonely Enough to Love!”

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and need to get pleasure from their freedom, however in addition they don’t need to be alone. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona. Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has stated no to relationship for the previous 4 years. Park Gun Il co-stars as Kang Hyun Jin, Lee Na Eun’s shut buddy.

The brand new stills from the upcoming episode preview a non-public second between Lee Na Eun and Kang Hyun Jin. Kang Hyun Jin, who’s pleased with his potential to maintenance his bodily look, seems to be making her do sit-ups. Whereas Lee Na Eun seems irritated, Kang Hyun Jin has a smooth smile on his face.

Nevertheless, Kang Hyun Jin’s expression adjustments when Lee Na Eun sits up near his face, his eyes filled with bewilderment. The ultimate nonetheless exhibits Lee Na Eun alone and confused as she sits within the spot the place Kang Hyun Jin left her.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “Lee Na Eun and Kang Hyun Jin had been shut pals who didn’t pay any discover to gender. Nevertheless, one thing small will result in a change of their emotions in direction of one another. Kim So Eun and Park Gun Il will specific these small adjustments in a cute and thrilling approach. Please look ahead to it.”

The following episode of “Lonely Enough to Love” airs on August 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

