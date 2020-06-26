Kim So Eun, Ji Hyun Woo, And More Attend First Script Reading For Upcoming Romance Drama

Upcoming MBC drama “Can’t be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to be Lonely!” (literal title) held its first script studying!

The drama will probably be a romance story about youths residing in a co-living home who wish to be in relationships however don’t need something too critical and who need freedom however don’t wish to be lonely. It’s set to be a practical portrayal of individuals of their twenties and thirties as they navigate by way of life and love.

Along with scriptwriter Jo Jin Gook and director Lee Hyun Joo, actors Ji Hyun Woo, Kim So Eun, Park Gun Il, B1A4’s Gongchan, Son Ji Hyun, Kim San Ho, Cha Soo Yeon, Noh Ji Hoon, Ha Younger, Son Ji Hyun, Han Ji Wan, and extra had been current on the studying.

Ji Hyun Woo will tackle the function of the psychiatrist Cha Kang Woo. Along with his candy method of speaking and foolish expressions, Ji Hyun Woo skillfully portrayed his character who is understood to be charming for his unpredictable nature.

Kim So Eun will probably be enjoying the function of freelancing copy editor Lee Na Eun who hasn’t dated for the final 4 years. Lee Na Eun will probably be relatable to girls of their twenties and thirties as a result of she’s the kind of character who received’t quit on her goals regardless of going through the difficulties of actuality. Kim So Eun led the script studying along with her lovable appeal, making viewers anticipate her new character much more.

Moreover, the 2 actors showcased lifelike chemistry whereas portraying their characters as a result of Ji Hyun Woo’s expert portrayal of Cha Kang Woo’s heart-fluttering scene and Kim So Eun’s lifelike response as her character begins to fall for Cha Kang Woo.

Along with the 2 essential leads, the drama additionally stars Park Gun Il, who will play Lee Na Eun’s shut pal Kang Hyun Jin. Partaking within the love triangle with Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun, Park Gun Il made hearts flutter together with his pleasant character. Gongchan additionally used his heat gaze to painting his character Jung Hoon, a bodyguard who’s in control of VIP purchasers. Moreover, Kim San Ho will play the affectionate Kim Dong Suk, and Noh Ji Hoon will play flight attendant Ji Hoon.

Son Ji Hyun skillfully portrayed the cute and charming character of Lee Na Eun’s shut pal Han Ah Reum, and Han Ji Wan took on the function of the cosmetic surgery advisor Choi Kyung Gained, who is understood for her extravagant appears and easy appeal. Moreover, Ha Younger will depict the sincere and assured charms of her character, Korean-American Jeon Bo Ra, and Cha Soo Yeon will play the brainy Jo Ji Ah.

All through the refreshing first script studying, the set was filled with laughter, and the actors labored with nice ardour to immerse themselves into their roles.

“Can’t be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to be Lonely!” is ready to air within the second half of 2020.

