Kim So Eun Shares What Drew Her To “Lonely Enough To Love” And How Similar She Is To Her Character

Kim So Eun has shared why she determined to look within the upcoming MBC Every1 drama “Lonely Enough to Love”!

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and wish to take pleasure in their freedom but additionally don’t wish to be alone.

When requested why she determined to look within the drama, Kim So Eun mentioned she discovered the drama relatable and mentioned, “I believe it has plenty of parts that individuals of their twenties and thirties can relate to. It takes a sensible and detailed strategy to like and desires. I actually linked with the narration. I believe the drama will be capable of assist consolation these of their twenties and thirties who’re hurting from failures in love and desires.”

Kim So Eun will likely be taking up the position of Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who desires of turning into a novelist. She confirmed affection for her character as she mentioned, “Lee Na Eun is a superb character who’s chasing after her desires. She’s nonetheless within the technique of getting there, and generally feels discouraged by all of the individuals round her who’re profitable, however then she brushes it off and retains working onerous. She seems to be an novice on the skin however her ardour and ambition carry her as much as knowledgeable stage. She is somebody who values inner power.”

She continued so as to add, “How a lot do I believe I resemble Lee Na Eun? About 80 %? Lee Na Eun is a contract copy editor who desires to be a novelist, and he or she must be detail-oriented and thorough in the case of her work. I’m like that as properly in the case of scripts and filming. I strive my finest to verify over all the pieces.”

“Lonely Enough to Love” is ready to premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Try a teaser for the drama under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)