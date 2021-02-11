Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Discuss Their Chemistry In Upcoming Drama “River Where The Moon Rises”

With the premiere of “River Where the Moon Rises” simply days away, the 2 lead actors Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo talked about their chemistry.

“River Where the Moon Rises” will put a twist on the traditional Goguryeo people story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and Common On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) passionate love story. The two youthful spirits will defend their love in any respect prices, no matter what their fates maintain for them, and within the course of heat the hearts of the viewers.

The two actors truly appeared collectively within the 2016 mini-drama “Web page Turner,” which revolves round Yoon Yoo Seul (Kim So Hyun), an aspiring pianist who goes blind in a tragic accident, and Cha Sik (Ji Soo) who falls in love along with her and takes care of her within the sweetest methods doable.

Via “Web page Turner,” Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo proved to have sensible chemistry, and viewers are trying ahead to how they’ll painting a historic romance drama this time.

When requested about their chemistry, Kim So Hyun mentioned, “Perhaps it’s as a result of it’s the second time we’re working collectively, however we obtained shut actually rapidly. Ji Soo is so vivid, and he has a singular persona, so we’re having enjoyable filming on the drama set.”

Ji Soo answered the identical query, saying, “It’s my second time working with Kim So Hyun, so I used to be in a position to movie extra comfortably. It was a disgrace that we solely started working collectively for a short while in ‘Web page Turner,’ so it’s nice that we’re in a position to workforce up once more for an extended time for ‘River Where the Moon Rises.’ I can’t wait to see how the drama will end up.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

