Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Find Themselves In A Sticky Situation In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Tarajin (Kim Hee Jung) and Tarasan (Ryu Ui Hyun) had been caught attempting to kill Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Younger). The twins are Pyeonggang’s shut buddies, and the subsequent episode will depict her teaming up with On Dal to avoid wasting them.

The first set of stills present Tarajin and Tarasan bloodied and bruised as they await their execution. Tarajin appears to have accepted their impending doom, whereas Tarasan glares at somebody with rage. Simply when all hope is misplaced, Pyeonggang exhibits as much as save them. She had promised On Dal she’d cease killing individuals, however she can have no alternative however to resort to violence. On Dal seems carrying a masks, and his eyes shine with intense dedication. His common cheerful and clumsy demeanor is lengthy gone, and he exudes charisma like by no means earlier than.