Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Share A Fateful Romance That Changes History In Upcoming Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River The place the Moon Rises” has unveiled a romantic new poster!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River The place the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

On January 21, the upcoming drama launched a poster that teases the highly effective chemistry and deep belief between its two leads, whose fateful romance will rewrite historical past. Notably, because the characters gaze into one another’s eyes, Pyeonggang is wearing frayed, humble clothes like On Dal’s that stands in stark distinction to her standing as a princess—in addition to On Dal’s eventual future as a revered common.

The poster’s intriguing caption additionally hints on the sudden modifications “River The place the Moon Rises” will make in its retelling of the well-known story, which is well-known to all Koreans: “‘Princess Pyeonggang and the Idiot On Dal’: a love story identified to everybody, however that nobody [truly] is aware of.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 and might be obtainable with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

