Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Share An Emotional Moment In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched new stills of Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

Pyeonggang regained her reminiscences and remembered she was the princess of Goguryeo. In the direction of the top of the clip, she reunited along with her father King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) and tearfully requested, “Why did you abandon me?”

The newly launched stills give a sneak peek at On Dal and Pyeonggang sharing an emotional second. Pyeonggang is shedding distressed tears, and On Dal gazes at her with a combination of sympathy and sorrow. His eyes replenish with tears as nicely, and he approaches her and squeezes her arm. Regardless of his disappointment, he takes care of her first, and viewers are curious to seek out what different occasions are in retailer for them.

The manufacturing crew shared, “As Pyeonggang recovers her reminiscence, there might be massive adjustments between Pyeonggang and On Dal. Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo portrayed these adjustments with their detailed emotional appearing. Please preserve a glance out with nice curiosity for the adjustments of the destiny of Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’ve been deeply intertwined with one another since eight years in the past, how their relationship might be resolved sooner or later, and the way Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo will carry out these moments.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” will air on February 23 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

