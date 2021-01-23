Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Share Heart-Racing Moment In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” launched new stills of its lead actors Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

The newly launched stills depict an accident-like assembly between Pyeonggang and On Dal. Pyeonggang seems surprised and flustered by one thing, whereas On Dal is smiling playfully with vivid eyes which can be dancing with mischief.

Then for an unknown motive, Pyeonggang falls on high of On Dal, fully enclosing the area between them. Their faces are inches aside, and each of them are frozen with shock. The playful ambiance is lengthy gone, and On Dal gazes at her in alarm. Drama followers are keen to seek out out extra about this heart-fluttering second and the place it is going to cause them to.

The manufacturing staff praised the actors, saying, “Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo are exhibiting wonderful chemistry by bringing Goguryeo’s Pyeonggang and On Dal to life. The good concord created by the 2 younger actors even excites the crew on set. Please stay up for seeing how they may painting the love between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who will probably be intertwined with quite a few occasions.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

