Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Share Tender Bonding Moment In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

Spoilers

Pyeonggang and On Dal misplaced their dad and mom in the identical incident eight years in the past, however destiny made them cross paths once more. The two slowly began to get nearer and rely upon one another. Nonetheless, the truth that Pyeonggang’s father King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) was the one who prompted the tragedy inevitably created battle between them as a result of their existence reminds them of that tragic day. On Dal particularly had a tough time as a result of Pyeonggang occurs to be the daughter of his enemy who killed his father.

On March 1, the drama unveiled stills of a fairly peaceable second between On Dal and Pyeonggang. Regardless of the heavy fact, the 2 take pleasure in a young second, and the heat environment shields them in a sphere of tranquility.

In the photographs, On Dal seems to be deeply troubled. Pyeonggang gazes at him for a very long time earlier than placing her hand on high of this. On Dal appears a bit stunned at her surprising contact, and Pyeonggang provides him a heat smile that makes the viewers overlook about their predicament for a second. The two have been combating previous incidents that that they had no management over, so this peaceable time feels much more valuable. What sort of concern is on On Dal’s thoughts, and the way will these two overcome the boundaries between them?

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Pyeonggang and On Dal will go away their tough previous behind and slowly create a brand new future. Please stay up for the story of Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re forming a powerful bond once more after overcoming deep battle.”

To seek out out what occurs to them subsequent, tune into the fifth episode that may air on March 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

