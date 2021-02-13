Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Show Adorable Off-Camera Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared a cute behind-the-scenes glimpse of its starring forged!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

In newly launched behind-the-scenes images from filming, the celebs of “River Where the Moon Rises” gentle up the set with their cheerful smiles and bubbly power between takes. In distinction to the weighty, severe tone of the drama, the actors can’t appear to carry again their laughter as they forged their characters apart as soon as the cameras cease rolling.

Along with Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo posing collectively for the digital camera with beaming expressions, the images additionally seize Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yoo Hwa, Kim Bup Rae, and Lee Hae Younger smiling brightly as they put together to movie their scenes.

In accordance with the producers of “River Where the Moon Rises,” the drama’s forged labored tirelessly to observe their very own performances and passionately tried to create the perfect scenes doable throughout filming. The producers additionally praised Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo’s chemistry, which is definite to make viewers’ hearts skip a couple of beat as they watch the upcoming drama.

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on “River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama with English subtitles under!

