Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo’s Upcoming Drama “River Where The Moon Rises” Unveils Exciting Sneak Peek Of 1st Episode

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared an intriguing glimpse of its highly-anticipated premiere!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and Common On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

On February 13, the drama unveiled a sneak peek of its action-packed first episode, which is able to seize an important turning level in Pyeonggang’s childhood.

In newly launched stills from that fateful second, the younger Pyeonggang (performed by youngster actress Heo Jung Eun) seems on in horror as she and her father, King Pyeongwon (performed by Kim Bup Rae), are surrounded by blazing fireplace. Notably, she wears a shocked expression as she stares at her father’s blood-spattered face, elevating the query of what Pyeonggang has simply witnessed.

On this retelling of the Princess Pyeonggang and On Dal story, despite the fact that Pyeonggang is born as a princess, she winds up residing her life as Yeom Ga Jin, a fierce warrior of a wholly totally different social standing. Based on the producers of “River Where the Moon Rises,” this pivotal incident from Pyeonggang’s childhood will mark the start of her transformation and new life as a warrior.

“From the very first episode, our drama will depict Pyeonggang’s life with an eventful, action-packed plot,” they mentioned. “The life story of Pyeonggang, who was born as a princess however has lived her life as a warrior, will unfold in an thrilling method.”

The producers went on, “We hope that you’ll benefit from the enjoyable leisure and the touching feelings of each scene in our fast-paced story of Pyeonggang and On Dal.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

