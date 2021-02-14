Kim So Hyun And Kang Ha Neul Share A Fateful Meeting In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Prepare for a fateful encounter between Kim So Hyun and Kang Ha Neul within the upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises”!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a KBS drama that can inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo). Kim So Hyun may even play the position of Pyeonggang’s mom, Queen Yeon, whereas Kang Ha Neul will play On Dal’s father, Basic On Hyup.

In a newly launched sneak peek of the drama, Pyeonggang and On Dal share their very first assembly as youngsters. The younger princess (performed by Heo Jung Eun) has accompanied her mom on a protracted journey to the southernmost a part of the dominion, the place they meet On Hyup and his son On Dal (the youthful model of whom is performed by Search engine marketing Dong Hyun).

A revered basic and the chief of the Sunnobu tribe, On Hyup is accountable for defending Goguryeo’s southern borders. Collectively along with his son, he respectfully greets the queen whereas kneeling to bow to her. Nevertheless, each Pyeonggang and On Dal look intensely displeased as they glare at each other, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what may have transpired between the kids.

In the meantime, the matching seems of deep concern on Queen Yeon’s and Basic On Hyup’s faces recommend that there’s an unsettling motive why the queen has traveled all this fashion together with her younger daughter in tow.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re from totally different locations and totally different social statuses, will meet for the primary time by the queen’s journey.”

They went on to tease, “Not solely will Queen Yeon’s journey mark Pyeonggang and On Dal’s first assembly, however it is going to even have a major impression on the whole story. Please look ahead to the beginning of the fateful saga that Pyeonggang and On Dal will write collectively, and we hope that you’ll eagerly await the primary episode.”

"River Where the Moon Rises" premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

