Kim So Hyun And Kang Ha Neul Share Important Words With Their Children In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” unveiled new stills forward of tonight’s premiere!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a KBS drama that can inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo). Kim So Hyun may also play the position of Pyeonggang’s mom, Queen Yeon, whereas Kang Ha Neul will play On Dal’s father, Normal On Hyup.

The newly launched stills depict Queen Yeon and On Hyup engaged in a critical scenario. Their solemn expressions are stuffed with concern, and it’s apparent one thing harmful has occurred. Queen Yeon talks to her daughter Pyeonggang whereas On Hyup discusses one thing along with his son On Dal. It looks like the adults have necessary messages to depart to their kids, and their expressions are agency and decided as they share these essential phrases with them.

Younger Pyeonggang (performed by Heo Jung Eun) and On Dal (performed by Search engine marketing Dong Hyun) look confused and afraid. This raises questions on what sort of hazard they’re in, what their dad and mom instructed them, and whether or not they are going to be capable of observe by their dad and mom’ phrases.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “An incident that shakes destiny will happen to Queen Yeon, her daughter Pyeonggang, On Hyup, and his son On Dal who’re gathered in a single place. Queen Yeon and On Hyup’s phrases will vastly affect the lives of Pyeonggang and On Dal. In addition to the extreme story, the actors’ passionate efficiency will strongly impression the primary episode. We hope you sit up for it, and please give it plenty of consideration.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama with English subtitles under!

