Kim So Hyun And Lee Hae Young Have A Final Showdown In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared a sneak peek of a decisive second!

“River Where the Moon Rises” is a reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story that tells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

Pyeonggang has been doing her greatest to attain her purpose of constructing Goguryeo a greater place for the widespread individuals to reside in, and Gyeru Tribe’s Gochuga Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Young) poses as the largest impediment. In the previous, Go Gained Pyo killed Pyeonggang’s mom Queen Yeon (additionally performed by Kim So Hyun) to be able to rise to energy and suppressed On Dal’s Sunno Tribe. Whereas Pyeonggang was away, Go Gained Pyo used King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) as a puppet king and took management of Goguryeo. In an try and take over the throne, Go Gained Pyo deliberate to make the regional nobles stand up in opposition to the royal household, however his plan was thwarted by On Dal’s punitive forces that crushed the riot. Go Gained Pyo and his son Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) had been then imprisoned, however Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa), who’s in love with Go Geon, labored to get them out.

On April 11, “River Where the Moon Rises” launched stills of Pyeonggang and Go Gained Pyo participating in a duel.

Pyeonggang stands in entrance of her father King Pyeongwon and her youthful brother (Park Sang Hoon), defending them from Go Gained Pyo, who exudes a murderous aura with a sword in his hand. Pyeonggang extends her personal sword, exhibiting that she received’t again down. Lastly, the 2 enemies push in opposition to one another with their swords, each unwilling to yield (see prime picture). Who will come out victorious ultimately?

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on April 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

